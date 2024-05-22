Halifax police officer will not be charged after arrest caused serious injuries to man's face: SiRT

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it has found no reasonable grounds to believe a Halifax police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a man who was injured during an arrest last year.

A news release Wednesday from SiRT's interim director Erin Nauss says police responded to a pharmacy in Dartmouth on Oct. 20 after receiving a complaint about a man wanted for assault with a weapon the previous day.

When police arrived, the man had already left in a taxi. Police tried to pull the taxi over, but the man fled on foot.

Police said a foot chase ensued, resulting in the officer using their Taser to stop the man.

“Despite multiple commands to stop and being told he was under arrest, he continued to flee,” said Nauss in the news release.

According to SiRT's news release, the man fell face down on the ground and suffered an orbital bone fracture.

"I have determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay a criminal charge against the SO (officer) in connection with the AP’s (suspect's) serious injury," said Nauss.

SiRT is responsible for investigations involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence, or other matters that may have been the result of the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

