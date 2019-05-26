

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are searching for a high risk offender who escaped from a Dartmouth Correctional Centre on Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 9 a.m. on May 26, they received information that 35-year-old Joshua James Turner escaped from the Jamieson Community Correctional Centre located on Morris Dr. in Dartmouth.

Turner is deemed as a high risk offender relating to sexual and violent offences. He is described as a white male, 5'10", 150lbs with brown hair, hazel eyes and black framed thick rim glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with "Bum" in white letters on the back, dark pants and a black baseball cap. He was last observed in the area of Windmill Road by Magazine Hill.

Police say Turner is not from Nova Scotia and they don't believe he has any friends or relatives in the province. They also say Turner does not own a cell phone.

It also appears that it is not the first time Turner has been at large. A CTV Winnipeg article from 2010 details three seperate occasions where Winnipeg police asked the public for assistance in locating Turner.

Police are currently searching for Turner in the Dartmouth/Halifax area. They say if anyone has any information regarding Turner’s whereabouts, or they observed anyone fitting his description, do not approach and call 911.