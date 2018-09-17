

CTV Atlantic





Police are pleading with the public for information a year after a 20-year-old man was murdered in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to 36 Montgomery Court at 1:38 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2017 after receiving a report that a man required immediate medical assistance.

Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted, but police say more in-depth testing was needed to determine a cause of death. The medical examiner eventually ruled Nawabi’s death a homicide.

At the time, a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman known to Nawabi were arrested in connection with his death, but they were later released without charges.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could advance the investigation and hope the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.