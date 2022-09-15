Halifax police seek suspect after damage, assaults on Spring Garden Road

Halifax Regional Police are seeking a suspect in connection with assaults and property damage on Spring Garden Road early Thursday.

At about 12:15 a.m., police say they responded to the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road after receiving reports of a man damaging property and assaulting people.

Police say the man used objects found in the area to break business windows and damage vehicles. He’s also accused of assaulting people in the area. No one required medical treatment.

According to police, the man fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police say the man is in his 30s to 40s. He’s about six feet tall, has a medium build, and is bald with a beard. He was wearing a white shirt, jean shorts, and a black backpack at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.