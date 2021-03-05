HALIFAX -- After a video surfaced on some social media platforms involving what Halifax police referred to as "a physical altercation between some youths," police say they received reports about it and have launched an investigation.

"Due to the age of the parties involved, we are unable to provide specific details," Halifax police wrote in a news release. "We would like to assure the public that we take the matter seriously and are taking all necessary steps in this ongoing matter. We appreciate the concern expressed by members of the media and the public."

Police are asking anyone with information or video evidence in relation to this incident to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.