House fire displaces family, several pets in Annapolis Valley; Red Cross assisting

A family of three has been displaced from their home following an early morning fire in Greenwood Square, N.S.

Fire departments from Kingston, N.S., and six neighbouring communities in the Annapolis Valley responded to the fire on Ward Road that started around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, the fire started in a vehicle, before destroying a garage and an attached house.

The family of three, as well as three goats, one chicken, two dogs and a cat all escaped unharmed.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency lodging, meals and with purchases like clothing and essential items.

Officials say the home has been destroyed and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.