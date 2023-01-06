How to help your child set academic goals for the new year ahead
Many people kick off the new year by setting new goals, and that can extend to the classroom for students at all levels.
Lorelei Burgess, the director of Oxford Learning, says this is a great time of year for families of school-age children to set academic goals.
“It’s an opportunity to reset and sort of reflect on what went well at the beginning of the year and make a plan for the remainder of the year,” she said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Atlantic.
Burgess says students often set “get better grades” as a goal, but there are many steps involved to make that possible.
She suggests breaking the goal down into smaller pieces.
“Whether that’s study habits or homework, how you’re approaching school, how you’re doing in the classroom -- really look at those ways that students can break that down and naturally achieve that, those better grades.”
She says it’s also important for students and parents to set realistic goals together so everyone is on the same page.
“You can really help them break those down into realistic goals. Because oftentimes kids are setting goals that are not necessarily achievable where they are right now. So you want to make sure that those are clear, that they are achievable so that they can experience success and that it’s measurable.”
Burgess has broken goal setting down into four manageable chunks.
SLEEP
Burgess says sleep is “really important” for students as it helps with problem-solving and thinking skills.
“Really, proper sleep leads to greater academic success and oftentimes teens, in particular, are staying up late, maybe not getting enough sleep, but that’s really something that’s important and can help improve marks, improve mood, attitude and ability to focus and pay attention.”
HOMEWORK
Burgess suggests if students have no designated homework time that they set a time every day, whether homework is assigned or not, to focus on schoolwork.
“Even if it’s reviewing your notes,” she says. “That way kids can go back they can look through; if there’s something that’s unclear they can then speak to their teacher the next day.”
IN-CLASS SKILLS
Burgess says potential goals to set in class include listening better, paying closer attention to teachers and taking better notes.
STUDY SKILLS
Burgess says students should also look at how they study and how they use that time.
“Do you need better organizational skills? Should you grab a planner or use an app? What is going to be the most effective for that student?”
Burgess also has advice for students who will be studying for exams this winter.
She says students and their parents should start preparing now since leaving things until the last minute “is never a good idea.”
“Create a plan,” says Burgess. “Really focus on the concepts and the areas that they struggled with throughout the semester, those are the areas you want to give more support to so that they can make sure that they know what they need to for that exam.”
And if families feel overwhelmed, Burgess says they should reach out for help.
“Get some outside assistance, because oftentimes it’s difficult to help our own kids. They often listen much better to others’ advice than they do their parents, so looking for some outside resources is definitely beneficial.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Prince Harry criticized by British military figures after claiming he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has drawn criticism from some security and military figures after claiming in his autobiography that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving for the British Army in Afghanistan.
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers after the the Idaho murders, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighbourhood. Eventually, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger.
Kevin McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S. House speaker fight
The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
Ontario girl with autism making 'fantastic' progress after deep brain stimulation treatment
An Ontario father says his daughter with autism spectrum disorder is making 'fantastic' progress two years after starting a world-first treatment involving sending electrical signals to her brain.
Hackers post email addresses linked to 200 million Twitter accounts, security researchers say
Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say.
Toronto
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Whitby closed due to fallen sign
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Whitby after an overhead sign fell on the roadway.
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find they'd been impersonated, their house sold
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people impersonating them while away on a business trip.
-
Crews cleaning up flooding after two separate water main breaks in Mississauga
Crews are cleaning up after two separate water main breaks left heavy flooding on roadways in Mississauga Friday morning.
Calgary
-
'Significant impact': Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Ogden home
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Melting weather this weekend in Calgary
Westerlies already in place in Calgary.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Montreal
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Man leaves family party in Saint-Laurent and returns with stab wounds
A 24-year-old man was stabbed and injured in an altercation early Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Police say he was attending a family party at a residence located on O'Brien Avenue, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard. He left the scene and returned a little later with an upper-body injury.
Edmonton
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for sixth week, 20 deaths reported
In a two-week period, 20 more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data from health officials, while new reported cases decreased for the sixth week in a row.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian government tells travellers in western Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for item he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
London
-
$25,000 fine for 2020 freedom rally organizer
The organizer of a COVID-19 freedom rally in 2020 has been convicted and will have to pay a hefty fine. Lamont Daigle was found guilty of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act and received a fine of $20,000 plus a $5,000 surcharge.
-
OPP clock driver travelling 177 km/h on Highway 6
A driver will be without a licence for the next month after OPP caught them allegedly stunt driving over the holidays in Bruce County, according to OPP.
-
OPP West Region release 2022 Festive RIDE numbers
West Region OPP have released the 2022 numbers for their holiday RIDE campaign, and the results of this year’s impaired driving traffic blitz has resulted in hundreds of charges, especially for Middlesex County.
Winnipeg
-
Brady landfill to reopen Friday after city reaches compromise with demonstrators
The Brady Landfill is set to reopen for the first time since mid-December.
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'They don't know where my bag is': Lost luggage the leftovers of turbulent holiday travel season
A huge section filled with lost luggage at the Winnipeg airport is what is leftover of a turbulent holiday travel season for some passengers.
Ottawa
-
Section of Ottawa LRT still shut down due to ice problems
More than 24 hours after freezing rain shut down Ottawa's light rail system, a section of the line remained closed on Friday.
-
Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December: Statistics Canada
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest for murder of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
From swallowing a mosquito to a hungry roommate, Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls
Saskatchewan RCMP released its annual list of the strangest calls it received in 2022, including someone who swallowed a mosquito and a complaint about a roommate eating all of their fast food.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics show
A Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
-
Bikes abandoned in TransLink parkades being donated to charity
Cyclists using TransLink's bike parkades for cheap long-term storage could soon be in for an unpleasant surprise.
-
Expanded coverage of Ozempic is for Type 2 diabetes patients, not weight loss hopefuls: Dix
Roughly 400,000 British Columbians who have Type 2 diabetes now have better access to Ozempic — a drug that lowers blood sugar levels and can reduce body weight — after PharmaCare extended coverage of the drug Thursday.
Regina
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Near zero visibility prompts more fog advisories in Sask.
Fog advisories are once again in place for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan on Friday morning.
-
'Part of your DNA': Small town upbringing inspired 2022 Citizen of the Year's volunteerism
CTV Regina’s 2022 Citizen of the Year credits her small town upbringing for her start in volunteerism.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Bird watchers flock to Victoria for rarely seen puffin
If you're a bird nerd, Ogden Point in Victoria has been the center of your universe after a rare visitor was spotted Wednesday. A horned puffin, a bird that's rarely, if ever, seen on Vancouver Island recently arrived.
-
Victoria’s Phillips Brewing moves toward employee ownership, company says
Victoria's iconic Phillips Brewing Company is moving toward an employee-ownership model after more than two decades under the ownership of its founder.
-
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister
British Columbia's health minister says hospitals haven't yet seen the bump of COVID-19 infections that have been recorded after previous holidays during the pandemic, but the health system is still feeling the strain of respiratory illnesses.