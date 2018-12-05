

CTV Atlantic





(the “Rules”)

1. The Hurricanes Hero contest (the “Contest”) starts at 5:00 p.m Atlantic Time (AT) on December 5, 2018 and closes on March 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. AT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsors are CTV Atlantic, a division of Bell Media Inc., and Halifax Professional Basketball Club Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. ELIGIBILITY. To enter and nominate a Nominee (defined below) to the Contest, you (each, a “Nominator”) must be a legal resident of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island, Canada, and have reached the age of majority in your province of residence at the time of entry. A “Nominee” for the purposes of this Contest is defined as an individual who is a legal resident of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island, Canada, and is between the ages of five (5) and eighteen (18) years of age. For greater certainty, the Nominee must be residing in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island throughout the Contest Period and at the time of Prize fulfillment, failing which the Nominee will be disqualified. Subject to the Nominee’s age requirement provided above, Nominees who are under the age of majority are eligible to be nominated, participate in the Contest and redeem a Prize provided that the parent or legal guardian of the Nominee accepts the Prize and the terms and conditions hereof for and on behalf of such Nominee. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor and/or Prize Provider, their agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, simply visit the website located at ctvatlantic.ca, click on the Contest page, and complete and submit your entry by following the instructions found on the Contest page during the Contest Period (each, an “Entry”). All Entries must include: (i) the Nominator’s first and last name, ten-digit day and evening telephone number and email address; the Nominee’s first and last name, age, and a brief explanation (each, a “Story”), maximum 500 words in length, that describes the reason why the Nominee stands out as a hero in their community, based on the Nominee’s excellence (each, a “Submission”). The following is a non exhaustive list of the ares in which the Nominee may excel: academic performance, sports, social involvement, performing arts, or any other community participation. In order to be eligible, the Story must comply with the Submission Guidelines, as described in Section 9 below. Limit of one (1) Entry per Nominee per Nominator during the Contest Period. For clarity, a Nominator may nominate more than one (1) person throughout the Contest Period; however, a Nominator may not nominate the same Nominee more than once throughout the Contest Period. Different Nominators can nominate the same Nominee. That is, a nominated individual can have multiple entries, but not from the same Nominator. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor, using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsor, that any entrant has attempted to (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest, he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. An Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) the Entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Contest Period. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible entries (all of which are void). All entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to reject and disqualify any Entry if it discovers that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any Entry of any individual that the Contest Sponsor deems not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest, or that the Contest Sponsor learns have been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsors reserve the right at any time, in their sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsors within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsors that: (i) confirms that the Nominator and Nominee meet all of the applicable eligibility requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Nominator has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules, including permission from all persons mentioned in the Submission and the Nominee’s parent or legal guardian where such person is a minor; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsors deem necessary, in their sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsors within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors.

5. PRIZES. There are four (4) prizes available to be won (the “Prizes”), each to be awarded to each winning Nominee, consisting of: four (4) court-side tickets for the Nominee to one of the Halifax Hurricanes games (on each of the following dates, as applicable: December 28, 2018; January 25, 2019; February 21, 2019; and March 28, 2019) at Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS; an appearance by the Nominee on CTV News at Five with a representative of the Halifax Hurricanes (on each of the following dates, as applicable: December 28, 2018; January 25, 2019; February 21, 2019; and March 28, 2019); a special mention of the Nominee at the applicable Halifax Hurricanes game; one (1) Halifax Hurricanes jersey; and one (1) night’s accommodation for the Nominee and three (3) other persons at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel (based on one (1) room, quadruple occupancy) as chosen by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion. Tickets for the Hurricanes are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuing company. Game dates above are subject to change, and tickets for each game will be attributed to winning Nominees by the Contest Sponsors at their sole discretion (for clarity, winning Nominees cannot select the date of their game). In the event that a winning Nominee is under the age of majority, he or she must be accompanied by his/her parent or legal guardian, or an alternate adult with the consent of his/her parent or legal guardian, at all times while participating in all components of the Prize. Each winning Nominee and his/her guests are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, transportation, taxes, fuel/currency surcharges, meals and beverages, room service, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance, any required travel documentation, all personal expenses of any kind or nature, and any overnight layover. Accommodation is subject to availability and change without notice or compensation. The winning Nominee and his/her guests are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to and from their departure point to the game venue and Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. Each winning Nominee and/or his/her guests may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in for security deposit/incidentals. It is the sole responsibility of each winning Nominee and his/her guests to obtain all necessary travel documentation and to comply with any requirements, as applicable. Each winning Nominee and his/her guests must be able to participate in all components of the Prize at the times and dates as determined by the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion and authority, failing which the Prize will be forfeited. Approximate retail value of each Prize is five hundred and five dollars ($505.00) CAD. The Prize may not be used towards any type of reward point accumulation program. Before being able to participate in the Prize, each guest, or if under the age of majority, their parent or legal guardian, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the Nominee or guest, beyond his/her participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the Nominee or guest’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. Limit of one (1) Prize per household.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. Prize may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Winning Nominee, his/her parent or legal guardian, where applicable, and guest are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. WINNER SELECTION. On each of the following four (4) days: December 17, 2018; January 14, 2019; February 8, 2019; and March 15, 2019; at approximately 10:00 a.m. AT (each, a “Judging Date”), a panel of judges appointed by the Contest Sponsors (the “Judges”) will review all eligible entries received during the Contest Period up until the applicable Judging Date. Entries will be carried forward to the next Judging Date. The Judges will assign a score to each Entry on the basis of the following equally-weighted criteria: (i) the compelling nature of the community involvement; (ii) the originality of the Story; and (iii) the level of commitment of the Nominee. The Nominee mentioned in the Entry that receives the top highest score at each applicable Judging Date will be deemed each a potential winning Nominee. In the case of a tie, the Nominee mentioned in the Entry, from among all such entries tied, that scored higher on criteria (iii), i.e. the level of commitment of the Nominee, will be deemed to have obtained the highest score and be deemed a potential winning Nominee, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. Decisions of the Judges are final and binding. The odds of becoming a winning Nominee will depend on the number and caliber of eligible entries received during the Contest Period up until the applicable Judging Date. Judging is scheduled to be completed by March 16 at 5:00 p.m. AT. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the Nominator as well as each potential winning Nominee to notify potential potential winning Nominee that he or she may have won the by telephone within two (2) business days after the applicable Judging Date. In the event that the Nominator and correspondong Nominee cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the applicable Judging Date, they will be disqualified and an alternate potential winning Entry may be selected at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. Before being awarded a Prize, each Nominator and corresponding winning Nominee or his/her parent or legal guardian, where applicable, must sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor a declaration and release prepared by the Contest Sponsor, which, among other things: (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) agrees to release the Contest Sponsor, its parent, subsidiary, related, associated and affiliated companies, divisions, retailers, employees, agents, prize sponsors, partners, licensees, successors and assigns, their respective promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, and each of their respective shareholders, officers, directors, employees, independent contractors, agents, representatives, successors, licensees and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from any liability in connection with this Contest and/or the Nominator and Nominee’s participation therein; (iii) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of their name, address, voice, statements about the Contest, any details regarding their photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Contest Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If the Nominator and potential winning Nominee, or his/her parent or legal guardian, where applicable: (a) fail to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; and/or (b) the Nominee cannot be a declared winner in accordance with these Rules for any reason; then they will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to a Prize ), and the Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to select the Nominee mentioned in the Entry that received the next highest score during the winners selection to be an eligible winner (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new eligible winner), and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to the selection and notification of winners shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all four (4) winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than December 21, 2018; January 18, 2019; February 14, 2019; and March 21, 2019 respectively for each Prize.

9. SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: Each Story must be original and not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trademarks or copyrighted content. The Contest Sponsors, in their sole and absolute discretion, may disqualify any Nominator (and his/her Entry) who uses third party proprietary content. The Contest Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to request proof in a satisfactory form that a Nominator has all necessary rights in and to his/her Story in order to ensure that the Story complies with these Rules, or for any other reason. Any Story that involves a third party that does not consent to be part of the Story will also be disqualified. Stories must not, in the sole and unfettered discretion of the Contest Sponsors, contain any illegal, defamatory, disparaging, discriminatory, libelous or in any way obscene content. The Story remains the property of the Nominator; however, by entering this Contest, each Nominator: (i) represents and warrants that his/her Story is his/her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trademark, privacy or other rights; (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that is mentioned in his/her Story, including those from the parent or legal guardian where a third party (including the Nominee) is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsors an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to use, reproduce and otherwise exploit, in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed (including, without limitation, broadcasting the Story in whole or in part on CTV Atlantic), all or any portion of his/her Story for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, promoting or advertising the Contest; (iv) waives all moral rights in his/her Story in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to his/her Story. Contest Sponsors assume no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Story.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Bell Media Inc. reserves the right to disqualify any Story (and the corresponding Entry) that violates the rights of a Nominee or any third party (as determined by Bell Media Inc. at its sole and absolute discretion) and/or that, defames, libels or slanders a Nominee or any other person. By entering the Contest, each Nominator agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any claims by a Nominee or any other third party relating to the content of the Nominator’s Story.

10. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the selected winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 2885 Robie Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 5Z4.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trademarks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.