HALIFAX -- Fire crews in New Brunswick are busy investigating as they fought several house fires early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a home on Pioneer Avenue around 2:30 a.m., where a mobile home was on fire.

“It was reported to me that it was a sound of an explosion and fire,” said Moncton Fire Platoon Chief Capt. Ron Arsenault.

Jessica Mattatall, who lives next door, caught the whole thing on tape.

“I just heard a boom because my trailer shook and I sat up and it woke my kids up and they came running down to my room,” said Mattatall. “I looked out the window and I saw fire coming out this window right here and then I looked on the other side and the fire, the windows, you could hear smashing and the fire coming out through, basically.”

Moncton fire crews say no one was living in the home at the time of the fire. RCMP, fire investigators, and a detection dog were at the scene on Saturday sifting through what was left of the home.

“We dig through, sift through all the debris looking for any points of origin, any kind of accelerants maybe used,” said Moncton fire prevention officer Brian Parker.

Residents living in the mobile park say this fire was too close for comfort.

“I was terrified,” said Mattatall. “Yeah, just because it would take 60 seconds and one of these trailers catches on fire and everything goes up.”

Moncton fire says the cause of the fire in the mobile park is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Less than an hour later just before 3 a.m., crews were called to another fire on Miles Road in Riverview, N.B. that displaced a woman and three children.

Firefighters say it started in the kitchen and is considered a suspected cooking fire. Crews were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area, but smoke and water damage were caused elsewhere in half of a duplex.

“The kitchen is damaged extensively,” said Riverview Fire Chief Denis Pleau. “There is smoke damage throughout the home. Aside from that, they won’t be able to live in the home for probably about a month or two until repairs are done.”

The smoke detector was working and all residents in the Riverview fire were able to get out safely.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting those displaced by providing emergency lodging, clothing purchases and other help for the family of four.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.