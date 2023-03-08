Ice-fishing shelters must be removed from New Brunswick waterways by the middle of the month
The New Brunswick government says ice-fishing shelters must be removed from all provincial waterways by March 15.
A news release from the province Thursday says it is important to note that ice-fishing season is open until March 31.
“As we are headed towards spring, it is important to be cautious and not wait until it is too late to remove ice-fishing shelters,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman in the news release.
“Owners of ice-fishing structures must keep a close eye on conditions and, if they see signs of melting, remove the shelters.”
Owners are responsible for removing their structures, as well as garbage and debris, before the deadline to avoid an environmental hazard caused by possible waste and debris in the province's waterways.
The province says ice fishers have an obligation to ensure no harm is caused to the environment.
“It is the responsibility of owners of ice-fishing shelters to clean up after themselves at the end of the season,” said Crossman.
“If not cleared, the structures are bound to end up in the river or lake after spring melt and nobody wants that. We all want to enjoy clean water all year round. Our natural attractions are what makes our province beautiful.”
Signs are posted at popular ice-fishing sites, reminding shelter owners to respect regulations and to properly maintain their shelters until the end of the fishing season.
More information on ice-fishing shelters can be found online.
