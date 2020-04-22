HALIFAX -- As Nova Scotians mourn the loss of the victims of a weekend killing spree, two of Canada’s most iconic symbols have turned blue and white in their memory.

Toronto’s CN Tower glowed in the colours of the Nova Scotia flag Monday evening, in tribute to the lives lost in the Maritime province.

Among the 22 victims is Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, who died while responding to the active shooter call.

On the quarter-hour and half-hour, the CN Tower was lit up in red, blue and gold in honour of Stevenson.

Tuesday evening in Niagara Falls, both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls were illuminated in blue and white from 8 p.m. to midnight in a symbol of binational support.

“Niagara Falls stands in solidarity with the province of Nova Scotia and the entire country, in mourning the individuals who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy,” reads a release from The Niagara Parks Commission.