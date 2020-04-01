HALIFAX -- A virus most of us had never even heard of three months ago, is now commanding our lives.

There are many questions about COVID-19 and how to deal with it, so on Tuesday night, we asked you what you wanted to know -- and dozens responded.

On Wednesday night, Dr. Lisa Barrett spoke with CTV Anchor Steve Murphy to answer some frequently asked questions about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Dr. Barrett is a medical doctor and clinician scientist with expertise in infectious disease and human immunology.

In addition to a PhD and MD from Memorial University, an internal medicine residency at Dalhousie, an infectious disease fellowship at the University of Toronto, her training includes post-doctoral training at the National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md.

Barrett said it's important to remember that advice and recommendations on how to deal with COVID-19 can – and should -- keep changing.

"The only thing I know about this pandemic is that things will change – and they should change as we move through it," Barrett said in an interview from her office in Halifax. "If we're doing the same thing that we do at the beginning at the end of a pandemic, then we haven't responded."

In the questions CTV News received from viewers, there were some common concerns such as:

Is it necessary to wash your groceries? Should you wash your clothes after shopping?

How safe is takeout food?

Can you pass on the virus without showing symptoms?

Can you get it a second time or do you develop an immunity?

How do masks help?

How do you kill the virus?

Can the virus survive on objects and for how long?

For answers to these questions, and more, check out the full interview.