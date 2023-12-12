ATLANTIC
    • 'It's fantastic and it's so helpful': HRM designates more surplus lands for affordable housing

    Halifax took more small steps toward affordable housing projects Tuesday, designating a number of parcels of surplus land as suitable for new builds.

    While it's a long way from shovels in the ground, those who've benefitted in the past say the payoff is invaluable.

    "It's very important. My daughters and I were living in a hotel," Leah Russell told CTV News outside her townhome in Highfield Park in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

    "Through another program, we got into the hotel program, and by a wing and a prayer we were referred to here and we got moved in," she said.

    Announced last year the True North Project began with a surplus land donation from HRM, along with $3.7 million from Ottawa and $516,000 from the Nova Scotia Government.

    HRM's land equity was worth $319,700.

    "We actually, for a dollar, gave to Affordable Housing Nova Scotia, they actually now have people living in it," said HRM Councillor Tony Mancini.

    The True North Housing Project in Highfield Park in Dartmouth is seen on December 12, 2023. (CTV/Bruce Frisko)On Tuesday, council declared seven parcels of land, worth more than $700,000, as 'surplus' and suitable for affordable housing projects.

    "It would have to be under a purchase and sale agreement with the city to be used only for affordable housing. You can't buy it and say, 'Oh sure, we'll use it for affordable housing,' and then use it as a parking lot," Councillor Shawn Cleary told CTV News.

    It was Cleary's idea to designate suitable lands for affordable housing a number of years ago.

    A designated parcel on Bayers Road in his riding is currently being used by neighbours as a parking lot.

    "It's a small lot, but it could easily contain a few units of housing, so why not make it affordable housing?" he said.

    "It's really important for us to look at every single piece of land, and this is true for the federal government and provincial government, but for the municipality it's one of the big ways we can contribute to affordable housing."

    The lands, identified and described in a staff report will be available for developers and non-profits to examine and submit proposals.

    Some are an easier sell than others, especially if there's no existing infrastructure.

    "I do think it's important to look at land that's inside the service boundary, that has access to transit, to ensure that it is actually affordable," said Councillor Pam Lovelace.

    Construction is underway on Phase Two of the project, which began with a surplus land donation from HRM. (CTV/Bruce Frisko)Still, council narrowly approved the designation for a small parkland in her riding of Hammonds Plains, and a former playground on Main Avenue in Halifax that hasn't had equipment since Hurricane Juan.

    Councillor Kathryn Morse notes it is on a bus route.

    "It's also good schools in the neighbourhood and it's located near shopping areas, so it would be a good location for affordable housing," said Morse.

    Leah Russell is far more enthusiastic, noting her expenses are now manageable.

    "(Rent) is 30 per cent of my income, and it varies based on your income, so whatever that is, that's the maximum that you're going to pay," she said.

    "With the solar panels it made it lot easier, for us with utilities and not having to pay for those, and each unit has a laundry."

    "It's fantastic and it's so helpful," she said.

    "We need more."

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

