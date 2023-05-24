Jann Arden returning to the Maritimes for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia is throwing a house party-style fundraiser in Halifax next month that includes a performance by award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden.
Habitat's Huge House Party will take place at the Halifax Convention Centre on June 16. The fundraiser is in support of local families in need of a place to call home.
“We’re just spreading the word, we’re raising money so that people have the opportunity, or a better opportunity, to have safe, affordable homes. A place to hang your hat,” Arden says.
“Life is a lot easier, no matter what happens in your life, whatever’s going on, if you’ve got a key for a door that you can go inside and grab your cozy blanket and sit on your couch, turn on some music -- all the rest of that is manageable. But home, I think, is where it starts and that’s important.”
Arden says Habitat for Humanity is trying to change the narrative that owning a home is an impossible dream for some people.
“That’s why it’s so important to have awareness, to have people donating their time, donating their energy, donating their money, to build affordable housing,” she says.
Arden will headline the event, which will also feature Maritime musicians Jon Cyr, Jah’mila, as well as Campbell & Johnston. It will also be hosted by Ricky from the “Trailer Park Boys.”
“We are going to have a hell of a kitchen party,” says Arden. “We’re going to be there, playing music and telling stories and having fun and engaging people. It’s a great combination when you can really have a wonderful evening and raise money and raise awareness.”
But what does Arden love the most about coming to the East Coast?
“Well, for one thing, Anne Murray lives there. So I’m going to go find her house, I’m going to sit outside of it, and maybe I’ll take a five iron, because I know she likes to golf, and I’ll just kind of throw pebbles at her window or something,” she joked.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc joins Conservatives in rejecting Johnston report briefing on election meddling
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is joining Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in refusing to take a look at secret information that led a watchdog to recommend against a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Doug Ford says Crombie running for Liberal leader is a 'slap in the face' to Mississauga
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Bonnie Crombie’s Liberal leadership run a 'slap in the face' to the residents of Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the 18 teams in its league and the Canadian Hockey League.
-
West Islanders beware: section of Highway 40 closed as of Saturday
Major roadwork in Montreal's West Island means a section of Highway 40 will be closed from the end of May until December. The eastbound lane of the 40 will be shut down as of May 27 at 8 a.m. between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Edmonton
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 people arrested in human trafficking investigation after searches in Simcoe County, GTA
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
-
Active investigation at North Bay motel
North Bay police say officers are conducting an active investigation at a local motel Wednesday morning.
London
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Two local wrestlers excited to perform on IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view in London, Ont.
IMPACT Wrestling is coming to London, Ont. this weekend for a pair of live pay-per-view events. This is the first time the promotion will make a stop in the Forest City.
Winnipeg
-
Book ban voted down at Brandon school board meeting
The Brandon School Division will not be removing books with LGBTQ2S+ content
-
Manitoba Crown corporation head ousted after review, board chair says
The chief executive officer of Manitoba's auto insurance Crown corporation was let go on the long weekend after an internal review of his conduct, officials said Tuesday.
-
Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg
A fire at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility that began on Tuesday evening is causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
-
University students impacted by new credit card transaction fees
New credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
Saskatoon
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street is wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in her area are not being dealt with.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Vancouver
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
-
'That's outrageous': Guests unable to attend Bowen Island wedding after unexpected BC Ferries cancellations
Chairs sat empty while a Vancouver bride walked down the aisle on Saturday after BC Ferries unexpectedly cancelled sailings to Bowen Island.
Regina
-
'Smug looks and smirks': Family pushes for life sentence in Regina manslaughter trial
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
-
Riders' Jake Dolegala found not guilty of impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala was found not guilty of impaired driving in Regina Provincial Court this week.
-
Regina city council may further restrict where cell towers can be built
Regina city council is considering whether or not to restrict where cell towers can be built after some residents have said they are unsightly and that they don’t want them constructed next to their homes.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist struck in Victoria, section of Bay Street closed to traffic
Victoria police have closed a section of Bay Street in the city's North Park neighbourhood after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
-
Beloved Westshore 'Swap and Shop' market returns after closure of Western Speedway
For years, hundreds of bargain hunters would make the Swap and Shop at Western Speedway a part of their Sunday morning routine. When the Langford race track closed at the end of last season, that was also the end of the beloved market.
-
Awakening Chinatown festival to celebrate Victoria's Chinese community
The history, culture and traditions of Greater Victoria’s Chinese community will be celebrated in Canada’s oldest Chinatown on Sunday.