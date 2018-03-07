

CTV Atlantic





The jury has been selected for the murder trial of a woman accused in the violent stabbing death of a man in Moncton.

A jury of seven men, seven women, and two female alternates have been selected to hear the case of Marissa June Shephard. A total of 167 potential jurors were called before the court over three days.

Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie. She pleaded not guilty to both charges Monday morning in Moncton provincial court.

The Crown is expected to present its opening arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2017 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Judge Zoel Dionne is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last between 52 and 67 days.