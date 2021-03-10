FREDERICTON -- The number of people who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 is growing every day, but many more people are still waiting for a shot.

Deciding who's first and whose next is not easy and part of one of the most complex immunization programmes provincial governments have ever rolled out.

Provincial governments have never done this before, and with a vaccine campaign so complex, and so critical, comes second-guessers.

"We believe that the provincial government should reconsider the prioritization of the different groups," said New Brunswick opposition leader Roger Melanson.

In New Brunswick, questions about if 16-to-24 year olds should get it before those in their 60s.

"Go by what's happening across the country, which is by age group, the 60 years old to 69 should be prioritized," Melanson said.

The province has decided to delay the second dose for those not considered at-risk for up to four months. On Tuesday, Dr. Theresa Tam said that's okay, because the first dose is that good.

"It's not expected that that kind of protection will suddenly disappear overnight," Tam said.

According to the trackers:

5.43 per cent of Prince Edward Islanders have received at least one dose of the vaccine;

5,514 are fully vaccinated with both doses as of march 9.

In New Brunswick, as of March 8, 3.37 per cent of the population are vaccinated and 12,152 have been given both doses;

In Newfoundland and Labrador, as of March 3, 3.13 per cent are vaccinated;

And as of Wednesday, 2.81 per cent of Nova Scotians are vaccinated, and 15,086 are fully, with both doses.

"With the optimism that we have about everyone needing a vaccine will be able to, or anyone in New Brunswick will have access over the next several months, that priority will be given to those that are in medically fragile situations," said Haley Flaro the executive director of Ability New Brunswick. Flaro says, overall, they're pleased with who's been given priority, but they are hoping home support workers who care for those with a mobility disability are added to the list.

"Health has had to prioritize just the home support workers of seniors, but we are really hoping that home support workers of adults, children, workers who are in multiple homes will be prioritized shortly," Flaro said.

Nova Scotia is in the early stages of allowing pharmacists to administer the vaccine, but details are being finalized for New Brunswick pharmacies.

Until they get that information, they're asking people not to call.

In the fall, New Brunswick pharmacists gave 147,000 flu shots, what they call "a dress rehearsal" for the COVID vaccination campaign.