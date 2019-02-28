

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia MLAs are now officially back to work for a new session of the Legislature, but the government is likely to face some familiar challenges.

Labour relations could shape the year in politics as the Nova Scotia government will be back in negotiations with unions in the province, including the more than 9,000 teachers who make up the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU).

“We're approaching this round believing that we're going to be able to negotiate in a free and fair manner for a deal that's fair for both sides,” said NSTU president Paul Wozney.

Problems with labour relations have plagued the Liberals over the last few years.

It's been two years since Bill 75 was passed, which imposed a contract on thousands of unionized teachers.

Opposition MLAs say government needs to re-establish trust.

“The government has really diminished the morale of the entire profession during their tenure in office and this sours the milk of negotiations before you ever get to the table,” said NDP leader Gary Burrill.

Wozney says classroom conditions will once again be a hot topic in negotiations.

“Ultimately, teachers’ feelings are that the legislative changes the last couple years haven't addressed the pressing dire concerns that they have,” he said. “Teachers are devoted to students, they want to see them shine, and right now the resources aren't in place to see that happen.”

Even so, Nova Scotia Labour Minister Mark Furey says he's optimistic a deal can be reached.

“I think that the membership and the executive want an agreement,” Furey said. “We want an agreement as well. We will allow these meetings and discussions over the next number of weeks to continue and hopefully we'll have a positive outcome.”

Opposition leader Tim Houston says they haven't seen government willing to negotiate in the past.

“We'll see what their approach to Nova Scotians is this time,” Houston said. “If they're willing to listen and to learn and to actually consider what's important to people providing services.”

As for teachers, it's expected negotiations will begin next month.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.