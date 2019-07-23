

CTV Atlantic





One person is in hospital, a suspect is in custody, and a lockdown had been lifted at a hospital as police continue to search for a second suspect following a shooting in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

RCMP say shots were fired following an altercation involving a number of people at a home on Truro Heights Road in Millbrook, N.S., around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was injured and taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

One suspect was arrested and a second suspect fled on foot.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre was first placed on lockdown at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, as a safety measure. The lockdown was lifted at 5:20 p.m.

However, the Nova Scotia Health Authority says a second lockdown was put in place at the hospital at 7:45 p.m., on the advice of police.

The lockdown remained in place Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon, but all hospital services and programs remained available to patients and the public.

The hospital’s main entrance and emergency department entrance were open to patients, caregivers, and hospital staff during the lockdown, with police and hospital security staff monitoring the entrances.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are no longer any restrictions in place.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for the second suspect. A police dog has been called in to assist with the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Millbrook RCMP.