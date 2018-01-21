

CTV Atlantic





A lockdown put in place at Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick is continuing for a fourth day.

According to a statement from the correctional facility’s management released on Saturday, the lockdown was executed at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials says they’re continuing to monitor the circumstances surrounding an incident that happened on Thursday and the lockdown will continue until precautionary measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the facility’s staff.

The release said the lockdown of the multi-level security federal institution is happening in the minimum security section of the prison.

The facility’s assistant warden says the inmates are still free to move about their assigned houses, but not allowed outside.