Lotto ticket worth $1M sold in Saint John: Atlantic Lottery

    A lotto ticket recently sold in New Brunswick is sure to give one lucky winner a million reasons to smile.

    Atlantic Lottery confirmed a ticket sold in Saint John for Wednesday's draw of Lotto 6/49 is a Gold Ball guaranteed prize winner valued at $1 million.

    The corporation says details on the price winner will be released as soon as they come forward.

    Previous winning tickets in New Brunswick

    Last week, Atlantic Lottery confirmed another ticket sold in Gloucester County, N.B., for the Sept. 17 Lotto Max draw was a Maxmillions winner worth $1 million. Details on this winner have yet to be released.

    In late August, Mike MacDonald from Keswick Ridge, N.B., won $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot win.

