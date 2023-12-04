Majority of N.S. power outages restored following heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning.
The snow started to fall Sunday night and continued through Monday evening.
Heavy snow is pictured in the Dartmouth Crossing area on Dec. 4, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
WEATHER ALERT
A snowfall warning remains in place in Victoria County and Inverness County - Mabou and north, where an additional 2 to 10 cm of snow is expected, mainly over the Cape Breton Highlands.
The statements warns road conditions may become hazardous due to accumulating snow.
Several vehicles were off the road during the morning commute in the Halifax area where roads were slick and snow-covered. A transport truck could also be seen in a median near Enfield on Highway 102.
A transport truck is pictured in a median near Enfield, N.S., on Dec. 4, 2023. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
Halifax Regional Police urged drivers to delay travel if possible Monday morning and to use caution while walking or driving due to the hazardous conditions.
Police in Saint John, N.B., also warned of slippery, snow packed roads. The Saint John Police Force said there were numerous collisions throughout the city.
SCHOOLS
Monday was a snow day for many school boards in Nova Scotia. Schools in Shelburne, Yarmouth and Cape Breton remained open.
There were no school closures in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island.
POWER
As of 6 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting 23 active outages affecting around 150 customers. There were nearly 20,000 customers affected Monday morning.
Nova Scotia Power said its crews were responding to outages caused by high winds and heavy snow.
“Travel on many roads is slow due to poor and worsening weather conditions, but our crews are restoring power where it’s safe to do so,” the utility posted on X.
TRANSPORTATION
There were a handful of delayed and cancelled flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Kings Transit Authority in the Annapolis Valley said all routes were cancelled for the day.
