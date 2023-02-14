Man, 65, dies after medical emergency while driving in Joggin Bridge: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 65-year-old man has died after he experienced a medical emergency while driving in Joggin Bridge, N.S.

Digby RCMP, fire crews and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 between exits 25 and 26 around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on the highway before it left the road and ended up against a guardrail.

They say the crash appeared to be minor.

The driver, an Annapolis Royal, N.S., man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck’s passenger, a 62-year-old woman from Weymouth, N.S., was not injured.

Highway 101 between Exits 25 and 26 was closed for about three hours and has since reopened.

Police say they continue to investigate.