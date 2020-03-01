HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after Halifax Regional Police allege he exposed himself twice Saturday in a popular local park.

Police say they were called to Point Pleasant Park shortly before 1 p.m., after a woman reported a man engaged in a conversation with her while she was walking in the park, and then exposed himself to her. The woman ran away and called police.

While police were at the park investigating that report, they say a second woman reported that a man also engaged her in a conversation and exposed himself.

Officers were able to locate the suspect within the park.

The man, who police say is from British Columbia, has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.