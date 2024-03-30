Man charged following disturbance in Lower New Cornwall: N.S. RCMP

RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance Friday morning in Lower New Cornwall, N.S.

Police say officers responded to a call of a man who was uttering threats, and who may have been in possession of a firearm, outside a home on Cornwall Road around 2:40 a.m., Friday morning.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned a man, known to the homeowner could be heard outside yelling that he was going to kill the homeowner and would shoot police upon arrival.

Police say the man was then seen going toward a nearby residence by ATV on Old Head Line Road and could be heard firing shots into the air.

According to a news release, the initial investigation also showed the man had damaged a parked vehicle at the property on Cornwall Road.

The man was not immediately located by officers.

Police say they later located the man hiding inside the residence on Old Head Line Road and safely arrested him.

Logan Fogg, 24, of Lower New Cornwall, has been charged with:

uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm

mischief

careless Use of a Firearm

possession of a Prohibited Weapon

possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Fogg remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on April 2.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.