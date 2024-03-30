ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged following disturbance in Lower New Cornwall: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance Friday morning in Lower New Cornwall, N.S.

    Police say officers responded to a call of a man who was uttering threats, and who may have been in possession of a firearm, outside a home on Cornwall Road around 2:40 a.m., Friday morning.

    Upon arriving on scene, officers learned a man, known to the homeowner could be heard outside yelling that he was going to kill the homeowner and would shoot police upon arrival.

    Police say the man was then seen going toward a nearby residence by ATV on Old Head Line Road and could be heard firing shots into the air.

    According to a news release, the initial investigation also showed the man had damaged a parked vehicle at the property on Cornwall Road.

    The man was not immediately located by officers.

    Police say they later located the man hiding inside the residence on Old Head Line Road and safely arrested him.

    Logan Fogg, 24, of Lower New Cornwall, has been charged with:

    • uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm
    • mischief
    • careless Use of a Firearm
    • possession of a Prohibited Weapon
    • possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
    • unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

    Fogg remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on April 2.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News