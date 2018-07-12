

CTV Atlantic





A man is now facing a charge of first-degree murder after a young woman shot during a violent home invasion in November 2014 died earlier this month.

Ashley MacLean-Kearse was paralyzed as a result of the shooting in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Nov. 30, 2014. Two others were injured in the incident.

Police say MacLean-Kearse suffered a medical emergency on July 2, 2018 and died later that day.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has confirmed that the 22-year-old Cole Harbour woman died as a result of the shooting in November 2014.

Police arrested Markel Jason Downey on Wednesday. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he is facing two counts of attempted murder.

This isn’t the first time Downey has been charged in connection with the incident. He was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder and went to trial. MacLean-Kearse was a key witness at the trial.

Downey was acquitted last year, but the Crown appealed his acquittal and a new trial was ordered.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2018.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on May 1, 2018 and has remained in custody since then.

The 22-year-old Cole Harbour man was due to appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday to answer to the charges.