

CTV Atlantic





A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Fredericton man whose remains were found last weekend.

Corey Daniel Sisson was last seen alive on July 29 on Fredericton’s northside. He was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30.

Police say information from the public led them to find his remains in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, N.B., on Saturday.

Robby Mitchell Polchies has been charged with first-degree murder in Sisson’s death.

The Fredericton Police Force said Monday that they were trying to locate Polchies for an outstanding warrant, and warned the public that he may be armed and dangerous, although they didn’t give any other details.

The RCMP says Polchies was arrested by the Fredericton Police Force on an unrelated matter later Monday, but confirm he was also considered a suspect in Sisson’s death.

The 32-year-old man from New Brunswick’s Kingsclear First Nation appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Friday, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due back in court in Burton, N.B., on Sept. 10.