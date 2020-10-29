HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide last week in Dartmouth, N.S.

On Oct. 22 at 6:27 p.m., police responded to a report of a male injured by a weapon in the 0-50 block of Primrose St.

Officers located a man with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth, died shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 23.

On Wednesday, at approximately 8:20 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Roland Rhyno of St. Margaret’s Bay without incident.

Rhyno is expected to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of second-degree murder.

Police believe that the murder was not a random act and they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

Police also are asking the public to "refrain from speculating on misinformation on the case that is currently circulating on social media."

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.