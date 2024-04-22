Man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave apartment with hatchet: Halifax police

Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.

Officers with the Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call at an apartment building on Evans Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Police say they found a man inside an apartment with a hatchet.

At the time, people were asked to avoid the area and police said there was no threat to the public.

“The man initially refused to exit the apartment and officers deployed a sensory irritant,” said Const. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a Monday news release.

“The man then came out of the apartment and was arrested without further incident.”

Police say they seized the hatchet as well as a replica firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Scott David Goldsmith is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

The 36-year-old will face one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of mischief (property damage).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.