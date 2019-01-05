

HALIFAX -- One man is in custody after fleeing from police at a traffic stop and striking a tree in Halifax last night.

Halifax Regional Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Robie Street near Lady Hammond Road just after 9 p.m. Friday night when the driver fled.

Police say they lost sight of the vehicle, and located it a short while later having struck a tree on Barrington Street near Glebe Street.

The driver of the vehicle had fled on foot and the K9 unit assisted officers in tracking down the male suspect.

He was taken into custody about two hours after the initial stop around 11:20 p.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).