Man in hospital following crash on Prospect Road: N.S. RCMP

    A Halifax man is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Hatchet Lake, N.S., Friday.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Road, near the 1400 block around 11:25 a.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Police said a Honda Civic was travelling east on the road when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

    The driver and lone occupant, a 37-year-old Halifax man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight, said the release.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, said police.

    The investigation is ongoing.

