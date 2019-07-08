Featured
Man killed, woman badly injured in P.E.I. crash
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:33AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 11:32AM ADT
A 22-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in eastern Prince Edward Island.
Kings District RCMP responded to the crash on Route 5 in Baldwin Road, P.E.I. just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say one passenger died at the scene.
The female driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two other passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries.
A section of Route 5 was closed to traffic while police cleared the scene. It has since reopened.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.