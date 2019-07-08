

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in eastern Prince Edward Island.

Kings District RCMP responded to the crash on Route 5 in Baldwin Road, P.E.I. just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one passenger died at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries.

A section of Route 5 was closed to traffic while police cleared the scene. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.