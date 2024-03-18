ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man's death investigated as homicide, two men charged with second-degree murder: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in Sackville, N.B., on March 18, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in Sackville, N.B., on March 18, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.

    Officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of a business on Lorne Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say they found a man lying on the side of the road with stab wounds.

    He was taken to hospital where he later died.

    Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Shawn Mitton.

    Two men, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, were later arrested at a home in Sackville in connection with the investigation.

    The release says Tyler Murphy and Dylan Murphy appeared in Moncton provincial court on Sunday and were both charged with second-degree murder.

    They remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.

    Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    No evidence of Havana syndrome brain injury found in U.S. study

    A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News