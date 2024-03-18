Man's death investigated as homicide, two men charged with second-degree murder: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing outside of a business on Lorne Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they found a man lying on the side of the road with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Shawn Mitton.

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, were later arrested at a home in Sackville in connection with the investigation.

The release says Tyler Murphy and Dylan Murphy appeared in Moncton provincial court on Sunday and were both charged with second-degree murder.

They remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

