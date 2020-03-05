FREDERICTON -- When it comes to maple syrup production in Canada, Quebec dominates, but a claim by Ontario of being second has left a sour taste in the mouth of some producers in New Brunswick.

A television commercial meant for the Ontario market says that province is second in production, but the claim is disputed by New Brunswick.

The executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association says Ontario only came second in 2018, when New Brunswick had a bad year.

Louise Poitras says otherwise, her province has outproduced Ontario every year since 2012.

Ray Bonenberg of the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers' Association says the commercial was produced late last year when the 2018 figures were still the most recent, and there was no intent to deceive.

He says there's no competition and the main emphasis is on marketing Canadian maple syrup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.