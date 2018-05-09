

A 22-year-old woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the violent stabbing death of an 18-year-old man in Moncton.

Marissa Shephard has also been found guilty of arson with disregard for human life in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before delivering the guilty verdicts Tuesday.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 20.

Wylie’s remains were found in a burned-out apartment in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. Court heard that he had been tied to a chair, beaten, and stabbed about 200 times.

Two other people are behind bars for their role in Wylie’s death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

Devin Morningstar was found guilty in November 2016 of first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.