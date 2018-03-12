

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





MONCTON, N.B. -- The murder trial of a young Moncton woman has been told the teenage victim was found dead in a burned home with "numerous injuries."

RCMP forensic investigator Cpl. Patrick Gould was testifying at the trial of Marissa Shephard, who is accused of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton.

The 22-year-old Shephard has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"The first and second levels were covered in soot. There was lots of water on the floor where firefighters had put the fire out," Gould told the court as he described the scene.

Gould said the body of a young male was in the middle of the living room floor, with a box spring on top of it.

He said the body was on its back, wearing boxers and a t-shirt.

"He had numerous injuries on his neck, torso, legs and arms," Gould said.

Gould said there was a sofa in the living room heavily damaged by fire and the remains of a box spring.

The body of Wylie was found by firefighters in a burned-out triplex at 96 Sumac Street in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015, where he had been tied to a chair, beaten and stabbed more than 100 times.

Twenty-one-year-old Devin Morningstar was found guilty of the same charges in November 2016 and is serving a life sentence.

Another man, 20-year-old Tyler Noel, pleaded guilty in May 2017 to second-degree murder and arson with disrespect for human life and was also given a life sentence.

Shephard was arrested March 1, 2016, and has been in custody ever since.

Shephard, with long brown hair and wearing a teal-coloured fleece top, listened intently to the testimony Monday.

A jury of seven men and seven women is hearing the trial, which may take a couple of months.

Gould also described a series of pictures he took at the scene as he gathered evidence.