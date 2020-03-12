HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia restaurant is among many Maritime businesses taking extra cleaning measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fry Daddy’s is implementing new cleaning procedures at both its locations in Windsor, N.S. and Lower Sackville, N.S.

Owner Bruce Taylor says most items, such as menus and condiments, have been taken off the tables so they can be wiped down before being handed to a customer.

There are salt and pepper shakers on the tables, but those, along with the tables themselves, are being wiped down after every customer.

Staff are being instructed to wash their hands as often as possible.

“It’s important for our staff, to make sure our staff don’t get infected,” Taylor says. “And it gives our customers more of a sense of security.”

Other businesses in the Halifax area are doing the same, including gyms and yoga and Pilates studios.

More to come...