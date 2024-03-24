Maritime comedian set to appear in Canada’s Got Talent

A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.

Halifax’s own Travis Lindsay recently hit the stage of Canada’s Got Talent in an episode that is set to air next week. Something that Lindsay calls the gig of a lifetime.

“Doing Canada’s Got Talent, it was like a Wizard of Oz, where everything feels like black and white until I was in that Canada’s Got Talent world, and then it was in full colour,” said Lindsay in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Wednesday.

He says that he feels some nerves performing in front of some of the people he's idolized.

“I’m performing in front of people I’ve watched my entire life, I’m a big wresting fan and there’s Trish Stratus, there’s Howie, he’s voiced every cartoon I’ve ever watched in my entire life,” he added.

Lindsay has been a full-time comedian for over 15 years, and he likes to cover a range of topics.

“My act covers a lot of personal stuff a lot of growing up in Nova Scotia, especially with a very diverse family,” he said.

Although he may have been nervous, Travis said he could not pass up an opportunity to appear in the third season of the popular show.

“I’m not just doing this for me and my family, I’m doing it for my grandmother. I had to remove my own uncomfortability and I’m jumping in feet first this season for them,” he said.

Comedian, Travis Lindsay, who is set to perform in front of the judges on Canada's Got Talent, sits in an interview with CTV's Katie Kelly. (CTV/Katie Kelly)This season’s top prize is a hefty $1 million, money that Lindsay says would give him security.

“It is ability to take care of my family so I can keep pursuing this, and not feel selfish for not following my dreams because I know my grandmother's good and I know my family’s good,” said Lindsay.

Most of all, Lindsay hope the exposure will help lead him to more opportunities.

“I just want to keep working, hopefully this spins-off into more work and this gives me more stages to work on,” he adds.

Fans will be able to tune in and see Lindsay try to wow the judges on next week’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent.

“They can expect me just trying to connect, trying to put a little attention towards Nova Scotia just making people laugh I want to make people smile and my family proud,” said Lindsay.

Fans who couldn’t wait until Tuesday to see Lindsay perform had the chance to see him live on Friday, where he performed at Alderney Landing for the Juno’s Comedy Show.

