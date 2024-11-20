ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. man, 76, dies following head-on collision east of Miscouche

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 76-year-old man from Tyne Valley, P.E.I., has died following a head-on collision in Lot 16, P.E.I.

    Police, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 122 (Allen Road), east of Mischouche, around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

    As a result of the crash, a 42-year-old man from Tyne Valley was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The other man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

    The provincial coroner and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

    Route 122 was closed to all traffic for several hours.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    U.S. will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines against Russian forces

    The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied antipersonnel land mines to help it slow Russia’s battlefield progress in the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the U.S. and some other Western embassies in Kyiv stayed closed after a threat of a major Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News