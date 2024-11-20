P.E.I. man, 76, dies following head-on collision east of Miscouche

A 76-year-old man from Tyne Valley, P.E.I., has died following a head-on collision in Lot 16, P.E.I.

Police, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the two-vehicle crash on Route 122 (Allen Road), east of Mischouche, around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result of the crash, a 42-year-old man from Tyne Valley was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

The provincial coroner and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Route 122 was closed to all traffic for several hours.

