With fluctuating temperatures in the Maritimes, potholes can be found on almost every street and highway you drive.

Halifax Regional Municipality says they’ve repaired about 1,500 potholes since November, and still have a lot more to fix.

Municipalities throughout the Maritimes encourage residents to report any potholes they come across. They also advised anyone to call in if a pothole damages your car.

Halifax resident Jillian Wagner says it has been a busy job reporting all of the potholes in her neighbourhood alone.

“I know that there’s a lot of potholes in town,” said Wagner. “It’s going to take a long time for them to be able to fix them.”

“High priority potholes are potholes that have a depth of eight centimetres or more,” said Halifax city spokesperson Brynn Langille.

Langille says there are about 868 potholes on the cities list to be fixed. One hundred and 84 of these are considered priority, which are supposed to be repaired within seven business days.

“During the winter months, we have about 15 crew member that are responsible for repairing potholes,” said Langille. “It’s important to note that they work all day, and also during the overnight hours.”

Repair season begins next month when the temperatures warm up. Residents hope the pothole situation will be well handled by this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek