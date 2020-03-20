HALIFAX -- COVID-19 has brought an early end to campus life for many university students, as many move out of residences in accordance to school recommendations.

In Halifax, Dalhousie and Saint Mary's Universities have recommended students who are able to move home to do so on Friday. For students who are not able to move home, residences and food services will remain open with modified service.

With a presumptive positive case connected to Dalhousie University, students were expected to move out of their dorms by 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Several blocks away, Saint Mary’s University students with the ability to leave had until 5:00 p.m. to vacate campus, as the university closed to all students, faculty and staff indefinitely.

“It’s kind of unpleasant, to kind of get kicked out of residence. I was hoping to stay for the term,” said Miranda Saunders, a Saint Mary’s student from Ottawa, ON.

Some students kept things in perspective during a rushed move out.

“I’m more concerned for the older generations,” said Ashley Gouthro, a Saint Mary’s student from Kentville, N.S.

But due to travel restrictions, some international students are unable to go home, and now find themselves in limbo.

“They said if you can move off campus, leave. I can’t go home, they’re closing the borders and everything,” said Diego Gardiner, a Saint Mary’s international student from the Bahamas. “With the cases on campus, I just need information. They’re not telling us the right information.”

Saint Mary’s University said in a statement:

“We’ve been encouraging students to take this action for some time now, recognizing that this is not possible for all students due to travel restrictions or other personal restrictions.”

But that leaves some international students unsure of where to go next.

“I can’t go home, my parents advised me, and the country is banning travel,” adds Saruna Kedu, an international student from Kenya. “I don’t know how to deal with it, I’ve never been through such a thing.”

For students who are unable to leave, residences and food services will remain open.