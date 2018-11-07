

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- The Canadian military is investigating a rash of fires and power outages on board several naval ships, but says preliminary findings indicate no connections among the incidents.

The past two weeks have seen fires on two of the navy's frigates while at sea near Europe as well as earlier power outages on one of the same vessels and on a coastal-defence ship on anti-drug operations in the Pacific.

Crew members were able to quickly put out the fires and restore power. Navy officials say there were no injuries and the problems had a minimal impact on the vessels' respective missions.

Officials say initial investigations also have not found links among the various incidents or, in the case of the frigates, any connection to a series of recent technical upgrades to extend their lives into the next decade.

But the Department of National Defence admits the sheer number of problems in such a short time is a serious concern and says a more detailed examination will be conducted of each of the vessels over the coming weeks.