HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Authority is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from a Lower Sackville hospital.

NSHA identifies the man as 28-year-old Marcel David Lawrence and says the risk to both himself and others increases the longer he is out of hospital.

Lawrence is described as an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and short dark hair. He is six-feet tall, weighs 232 pounds, and has several tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black and white toque, black and red sneakers, a white hoodie, and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information concerning Lawrence’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.