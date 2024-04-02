Missing senior found dead: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says an elderly woman reported missing last week from Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County has been found dead.

The 78-year-old was last seen Friday afternoon in Monastery.

The woman had a condition that affected her memory, according to police.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing with assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a Monday night news release.

