Missing senior found dead: N.S. RCMP

    The RCMP says an elderly woman reported missing last week from Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County has been found dead.

    The 78-year-old was last seen Friday afternoon in Monastery.

    The woman had a condition that affected her memory, according to police.

    The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing with assistance of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, according to a Monday night news release.

