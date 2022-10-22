Moncton business owners frustrated over dirty needles, drug paraphernalia outside stores
Some Moncton business owners are showing signs of frustration as used needles and other drug paraphernalia have become a common sight outside their shops.
Chris Cormier, owner of Next Generation Hydroponics, says he's never seen things this bad in his city.
"We've been opening up the shop a lot of mornings and finding garbage spread all across the driveway. Dumpsters broken into, dirty needles in front of the dumpsters. We've been finding dirty needles under the roofs here, along the window edges," said Cormier."We've had mornings where we've opened up and found people sleeping under our window, sometimes even midafternoon with a blanket lying underneath the window in the parking lot."
He said the problem has steadily gotten worse over the years, which led him to file multiple complaints with the city, but has yet to receive a response.
Meantime, Cormier isn't the only one bothered by the issue.
Next-door to Cormier is Nevil Golwala, owner of Up in Smoke, who has reached out to the RCMP for help.
"It's hard for us as a small business to deal with this every day, those kind of needles and all those things. If you go anywhere you can see all the needles and everything, so that's the big issue," said Golwala.
Charlie Burrell, the founder of the Humanity Project, a not-for-profit organization that provides meals and clothing to the homeless, doesn't think the city or province is doing enough to help drug users in Moncton.
"I feel like the public has a legitimate reason to be upset with needles and meth pipes and people openly using [drugs] in public and some of the issues we're having in our city. It's concerning. It's concerning to me, it's concerning to the volunteers here and I understand that, but what we see today is a result of doing nothing for so long," said Burrell.
"We can't hide the problem, tear down the tents and take shopping carts and think the problem is just going to go away. We haven't invested enough into our own people to make any sort of impact," he added.
School properties in the area have also been seeing an increase of discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia.
Anglophone East School District Superintendent Randy MacLean said members are being vigilant in regards to disposing the items.
"We want to make sure that every student and every parent that arrives at school every day is safe and we have a safe environment and the same goes for our staff when they arrive every morning," said MacLean. "We do see traffic at night. We do see at times drug paraphernalia on our property, but I tell you, we work really, really hard with the City of Moncton who's been fantastic with our community liaison officers."
Conrad Landry, Moncton's fire chief and director of community services, said officers will be disposing needles by-law.
"If people see needles, doesn't matter if it's a business or private property, we ask them to call us. Maybe put a cardboard box or a cup over it so no one gets injured until we get there, but we will pick it up. But it's not an emergency service. It might take a couple of hours to get there, but we will go over there and pick it up," said Landry.
He adds while the issue has escalated throughout the city, resolving it will require community effort.
"It's a challenge. The drug situation in Moncton doesn't appear to be getting any better, but it's a community effort. These are vulnerable people. The police, by-law, everybody's got a role to play in it," said Landry.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
A small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package
All operations at Toronto’s island airport have been suspended due to a suspicious package, police say.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Calgary
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX worked to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta, Scarboro, Braeside and Cedarbrae early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
-
Northeast pharmacy robbed Saturday morning
Police are investigating after a northeast Calgary pharmacy was robbed Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Edmonton
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Highway 625 on Saturday.
-
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
London
-
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
-
'Koats for Kids' event held Saturday
Saturday marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club “Koats for Kids” fundraiser in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
-
'There's been a lot of turmoil' North wants to bring stability back to AMC
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief candidate Sheila North says she is returning to politics because she was asked to do so by elders, chiefs, and members of community.
-
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
Ottawa
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
-
Now is the time to support Ottawa's new police chief, Watson says
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on politicians, council candidates and the public to support Ottawa's new top cop, after some called on police to delay the hiring until after Monday's municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Carla Beck wins 94 per cent approval during first leadership review
Members of the Saskatchewan NDP have given new leader, Carla Beck, a 94 per cent approval on her first leadership review.
Vancouver
-
Little Mountain developer seeks Vancouver permit for more long-awaited social housing
The developer of the long-vacant Little Mountain property near Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park has applied for a development permit to construct more of the social housing units promised in a 2021 memorandum of understanding with the province.
-
B.C. man charged with 6 bank robberies over 5 days in 4 cities
A B.C. man has been charged with robbing six banks in a five-day span last month, according to police.
-
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
-
'A deal breaker': Sask. virtual school opposes government mandate to centralize remote learning
A remote learning program in Saskatchewan has expressed worries following an announcement by the provincial government which will see online learning centralized.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.