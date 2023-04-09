Moncton Easter egg hunt brings Biker Bunny to town
In most houses, the Easter bunny visits in the middle of the night, but in Moncton, he shows up on a motorcycle.
Biker Bunny started eight years ago, bringing more than just chocolate to the city. His goal is to deliver happiness.
“Just the reactions,” he said. “The reactions of everybody from two to 92, there’s no age limit to get a smile out of a motorcycle-riding Easter bunny. It’s never been done before around here.”
Over Easter weekend, the bunny had a full schedule with 12 hour days planned for both Saturday and Sunday, including over 100 homes to visit throughout the city.
“The thing is with the price of everything going up, families are working double-time just to pay the mortgage, feed the kids, there’s no parent-kid time anymore,” he said. “So, if I can break that cycle by driving through the neighbourhood and getting a picture and getting a couple of smiles, even if it only lasts a few minutes, it makes it all worth it in the end.”
One of his first weekend stops was at Pinehurst Park for a community-wide Easter egg hunt. Nearly 50 kids and their families came out for a morning of excitement on Saturday.
For Oleksii Titov, Dina Titova and their two children, it is their first Easter celebration in Canada after fleeing Ukraine last year.
“It’s unusual,” said Titov. “We have Easter in Ukraine, but it is different what we do. We don’t have an Easter bunny. We usually go into the church, all night we’re in the church, we’ll make some bread for Easter, we paint eggs every Easter and we crush the eggs,” he adds.
However, the family is excited to participate and take on a new tradition.
“We’re very happy because in our country, it’s not a good situation now and in Canada we feel free and it’s most important for our family and also our kids,” said Titova.
“In Canada and Ukraine, it looks different. For us, it’s very beautiful. Our host family, where we live after we come [to] Canada, they share information about celebrate Easter, and for our family, it is so interesting.”
The neighbourhood hunt started last year. Daphne Hachey says it was a way to get everyone back together following COVID-19 lockdowns.
“I just put it on Facebook, if anyone wanted to come and be involved and participate, and everyone in the community seemed really excited and wanted to do it,” she said.
It’s also a collaborative effort. Every parent goes and decorates the park ahead of the hunt so that there are enough treats for every kid who wants to participate.
“It’s so great and hopefully we’re going to spark some core memories in these little guys and everyone just wants to come out and hang out with everybody,” said Hachey.
On top of bringing the community together, seeing the Biker Bunny and having fun over the holiday, the community also helped raise money for kids in need.
“The Biker Bunny raises money for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program so I just had a donation box and I was collecting money from anyone that wanted to donate,” said Hachey. “This year, we donated $148 to them, so that was really great. Last year, we donated about $75, so hopefully it keeps growing every year.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building
Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Elderly Ukrainians and their pets stay put in the abandoned east
The towns and villages close to the fighting in Ukraine are largely abandoned, but a few elderly residents, along with their pets, are staying put in eastern Ukraine.
Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace
Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Toronto
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
Woman wanted for alleged attack at Toronto subway station
Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly attacked another woman at a Toronto subway station late last year.
Calgary
-
Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday
A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
-
4 charged in break-and-enter at Okotoks business
Three Calgary residents and one Waterton man face multiple charges in relation to a break and enter at an Okotoks business early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Quebec City police say man, 66, dead after fire, no smoke detector in apartment
Quebec City police say a 66-year-old-man is dead after an apartment fire in the Vieux-Limoilou neighbourhood.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
Edmonton
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 near Kirkland Lake
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Highway 112 in the Englehart area, near Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Two would be dine-and-dashers arrested in Elliot Lake, police say
Two people from Elliot Lake have been arrested following an incident at a restaurant on Oakland Boulevard on Saturday, police say.
London
-
Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
-
'This is serious damage': OPP investigating vandalism at Kettle Creek
Elgin County OPP are investigating after unknown suspects riding an ATV and dirt bike caused damage to the first green and fairway at the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club on April 6.
-
Small gathering remember anniversary of Battle of Vimy Ridge
A small crowd gathered at the Remembrance Garden on River Road Sunday morning — remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.
-
-
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Saskatoon
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
-
Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city
Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.
-
'It's a work of art': Custom metal art impresses crowds at 61st Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show
Owen Jeancart has been used to getting plenty of attention for showing off his custom-built classic car collection at the Draggins Custom Car Show over the years.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels Easter Sunday sailings due to weather
People travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Sunday experienced cancelled sailings, full parking lots and a temporary outage of the online booking system.
-
Do you recognize this man? Surrey RCMP seek mischief suspect
Mounties are asking for help identifying a suspect in the alleged vandalism of a cenotaph outside of the Surrey Museum last month.
-
Rain delays start of Vancouver Canadians' season
Mother Nature delivered a third strike to the Vancouver Canadians Sunday, as rain cancelled the team's home opener yet again.
Regina
-
'How I think it should end': Pats force Game 7 with Blades
The Regina Pats forced a Game 7 in their first round series against the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night after a 5-3 victory at the Brandt Centre.
-
Early morning fire in Regina under investigation
An early Sunday morning fire in Regina is under investigation.
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy rain and high winds continue Easter Sunday across Vancouver Island
Wet and windy conditions persist across Vancouver Island, where a “long duration rainfall event” is expected to continue through Sunday evening.
-
‘You can’t lose growing it yourself’: with grocery prices soaring, many are choosing to grow their own
Having a green thumb is apparently getting more popular. Garden Works in Saanich says it’s noted a 30 per cent rise in people planning their own veggie gardens.
-
Saanich to host 'Earth Day festival' featuring food trucks, educational displays
The District of Saanich is marking Earth Day by hosing an "Earth Day Festival" on Saturday, April 22.