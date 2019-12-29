HALIFAX -- On Friday, the home opener began with a tribute to the Moncton Magic's National Basketball League of Canada Championship title, a banner-raising ceremony on home court and a championship ring for the seven returning players.

"It's something our guys worked extremely hard for last season,” says Moncton Magic head coach, Joe Salerno. “So to be rewarded for that accomplishment in front of our crowd, in front of our fans – it was a special moment."

Even more special was the record-breaking regular-season crowd in attendance to cheer on the team as they squared off with their opponents, the St. John's Edge.

"To receive that kind of love from Moncton, the fans, just seeing the banner raised – it was an amazing moment for us," says returning NBLC champion, Denzell Taylor.

Moncton Magic clinched a nail-biting win over the St. John's Edge – the same match-up as the 2018 final that crowned them the best in Canadian basketball.

"To have the Edge there, it brought an extra level of intensity to the game," says Salerno.

Down by 16 points at the half, Moncton Magic turned it around 114-106 in overtime – defence winning the game.

"You could see like last night, blood sweat and tears out there,” says returning NBLC champion, Corey Allmond. “We're doing everything to get a win."

With a supportive crowd on their feet, the team held their hometown on their back as their sixth man.

"It feels amazing. It's almost like we have an extra player on the court,” says Taylor. “When the crowd gets ramped up whenever we do something big or anything, that support, just having that drive to make us go the extra mile."

The team is holding onto their rings as a reminder that the bar has been set – and expectations are high.

"There's definitely a standard here,” says Allmond. ‘We're trying to win another championship, no question."

Meanwhile, the team notes they’re forever grateful for the historic championship they were able to share with the city of Moncton.

“To do it with this organization, with this city supporting us – it’s something I can’t explain, it’s something I'll never forget," says returning NBLC champion, Wayne McCullough.

Moncton Magic will return to home court on Tuesday, where they face the Halifax Hurricanes, with tip-off beginning at 4 p.m. at the Avenir Centre.