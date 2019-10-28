HALIFAX -- A Moncton woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a Fredericton woman last year.

The RCMP responded to a dirt road in Upper Derby, N.B., on Oct. 27, 2018, after human remains were found.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Candace Rose Winona Stevens and her death was ruled a homicide.

Wendy Gail Losier has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and interfering with human remains in connection with Stevens’ death.

The 42-year-old woman appeared before a judge by way of tele-remand on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

On Monday, Judge Julian Dixon read the charges into the court record.

"Wendy Gail Losier, on or about the 26th day of October 2018, at Fredericton, New Brunswick, knowing that James Curtis had murdered Candace Stevens, did comfort or assist James Curtis for the purpose of enabling James Curtis to escape contrary to Section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada," he said.

Losier is also accused of indecently interfering with Stevens' remains by transporting and disposing of them.

Police in Fredericton confirmed Curtis is dead, but they declined to release details.

Losier is being held in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 12.

With files from The Canadian Press