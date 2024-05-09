ATLANTIC
More

    • 53-year-old man dead after two-vehicle crash in Afton, N.S.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 53-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Afton, N.S., Thursday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with fire services and EHS, responded to the reported crash on Highway 104 around 6:30 a.m. Police learned a Hyundai Tucson and a Hyundai Accent were travelling in different directions when they collided with each other.

    The driver of the Accent – a man from Monastery, N.S., – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman in the Tucson, both from Frankville, N.S., suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

    The highway was closed for several hours and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

    A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News