53-year-old man dead after two-vehicle crash in Afton, N.S.

A 53-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Afton, N.S., Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers, along with fire services and EHS, responded to the reported crash on Highway 104 around 6:30 a.m. Police learned a Hyundai Tucson and a Hyundai Accent were travelling in different directions when they collided with each other.

The driver of the Accent – a man from Monastery, N.S., – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman in the Tucson, both from Frankville, N.S., suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

