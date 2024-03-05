ATLANTIC
    • Eskasoni man charged with drug trafficking

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    A 44-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after police searched a residence on Friday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Mountain Road home and seized cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Psilocybin, and ammunition.

    Police arrested Ronald Alexander Dennis, who was charged with careless use of a firearm and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    Dennis was released on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

    

