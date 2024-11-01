Generous N.S. Halloween house draws hundreds of kids

A Nova Scotia Halloween house known for handing out candy and cash drew in hundreds of kids this year.

Chris Googoo creates a spectacular haunted house for kids in Millbrook. This year his son CJ designed it.

“My dad’s mom would always celebrate Halloween and Christmas, and it was her way to give joy to everyone and give back to the community,” CJ Googoo said. “She really enjoyed it and my dad wants to carry on that tradition.

“When kids come here, they can get a free treat bag and take home a candy apple.”

Googoo’s father is also known for giving trick-or-treaters money.

“Growing up, my dad didn’t have too much so for Halloween he would give away $20 bills,” Googoo said. “It’s a way to give back.”

This year’s Halloween house attracted big crowds.

“Two years ago we had 200 kids, last year we had 800 kids and we’re expecting over 1,000 kids to come this year,” Googoo said. “It’s about giving back. I believe a big part of life is giving back.”

